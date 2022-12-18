Helene M. Byrne of Dubuque, Iowa, was called home peacefully on Friday, December 16, 2022.
To honor Helene’s life, private funeral services will be held at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Helene was born on the family farm in rural Wisconsin. On the farm, she worked hard during and following the Great Depression. Helene was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception Academy High School in Dubuque, Class of 1949. She was a successful and efficient legal secretary at the O’Conner Law Firm. She would later become a full-time homemaker.
On October 17, 1959, Helene married the love of her life, William J. Byrne, at Saint Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with three wonderful children: Linda, Patricia and David. The family lived in Dubuque and then Ottumwa, Iowa, later returning to Dubuque. Helene was a longtime member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Helene was actively involved in the school PTA, as well as the League of Women Voters and the church’s Altar and Rosary Society and choir. She served as a “Block Mother” in the neighborhood to provide safety and security to any child needing assistance. Helene volunteered to raise funds for the American Cancer Society every fall. Helene transported her children to a myriad of activities — including religious education classes, swim lessons and baseball games. She prioritized sharing her religious faith with her family. In addition to volunteer activities, Helene enjoyed playing Euchre, genealogy, outdoor walks, letter writing, and cheering for the Chicago Cubs.
Her family is truly saddened by Helene’s passing from this life to the next, but finds real comfort in knowing she is reunited with her husband, Bill.
Those left to cherish Helene’s memory include her three children, Linda Byrne (Mike Brown), Mendota Heights, MN, Patricia Byrne, West Burlington, IA, and David (Anne) Byrne, Ames, IA. Helene also leaves four granddaughters: Alyssa Brown (Ryan Schmidt), Julia Brown Ferrero (Andrea Ferrero), Elizabeth Brown and Brianna Byrne. She leaves two great- grandchildren (Liliana and Vincent Ferrero). Helene also leaves a nephew, Robert Graf, a sister-in-law Cynthia Nelms Byrne and our dear family friend, Cheryl Litch, along with other relatives and friends.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Jean Graf, Richelle Houtakker, Richard Houtakker, and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the American Cancer Society, in honor of her late husband Bill, or the donor’s favorite charity.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Helene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
