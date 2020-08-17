MARION, Iowa — LaVerne Wayne Flagel, 86, of Marion, Iowa, died from natural causes Sunday, August 9, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital.
A private family funeral is pending, and a celebration Mass will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his five children, Jacki (Bill) Bridges, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Barb Flagel, of Newhall, IA, Thomas (Theresa Elworth), of Franklin, TN, Ann (Mark) Rushton, of Iowa City, IA, Dan (Michele) Flagel, of Shellsburg, IA; his grandchildren, Joel Shrader, Adam Colbert (Caitlynn Petroff), Laura (Terence) Travagiakis, Jake Shrader, Maggie (Luke) Polaski, Emma (Tyler) Schwartz, Rebecca (Colin Vande Weerd) Bridges, Isabel Rushton, Zoe Rushton and Jessie Trujillo, and one step-grandson, James (Nicole) Beins; his great-grandchildren, Olive Colbert, Iris Colbert, Joey Polaski and Mason Polaski; and two step-great-grandsons, Gus and Teddy Beins. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barb Varley and Kay O’Brien; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Suzanne Griggs and her family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice Flagel; his son, Joseph Flagel; parents Melvin and Nola Flagel; and brothers-in-law Bob Varley and Tom O’Brien.
LaVerne was born on January 19, 1934, in Maquoketa, Iowa. He graduated with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Iowa in 1955 and was a captain with the Army National Guard. He married Clarice Doty on August 27, 1955, and spent his entire career with Rinderknecht Associates and Merit Construction, retiring as the company’s president in 1999. After retirement, LaVerne became a Catholic Deacon for All Saints Church in Cedar Rapids, presiding over countless weddings, baptisms and funerals until his retirement from the deaconate in 2014.
A voracious reader, he lived in a book-filled home, and loved conversations about history, philosophy and theology. Golf was his passion, and he achieved his first hole-in-one in his 80s. He enjoyed a good meal, the daily crossword, watching (and grumbling over) Hawkeyes sports and relishing a martini or two. LaVerne was known for his humor and had many friends whom he loved dearly, especially the members of The Friday Morning Group.
He was honored to serve on committees, boards and leadership positions for a number of organizations, including Kirkwood Community College, Mt. Mercy College, Downtown Rotary Club, Elmcrest Country Club, Master Builders of Iowa, Cedar Rapids Country Club, Xavier High School, Meth-Wick Retirement Community and The Boy Scouts, among others.
Special thanks goes to the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, especially nurses Pearl and Jenny, who took such good care of him on his last days.
Memorial donations can be made to All Saints Church or Sisters of Mercy in LaVerne’s name.