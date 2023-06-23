CUBA CITY, Wis. — John L. Nolan, 80, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 10:30 am Monday, June 26, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City with Rev David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary will be at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church before the service.
John was born on March 26, 1943, in Galena, Illinois, the son of Michael Eugene and Mary Nolan. John married the love of his life, Shirley Burbach, on July 20, 1963. John started his working journey early in life as a pin setter, sheering sheep and working at gas stations, the Ford Garage, Ivy Construction, New Jersey Zinc and Eagle Pitcher. John began working for John Deere Tractor Works in 1971 before retiring in 2001. After a couple years of retirement life, John started his semi-retired life working for his son, Tim, at PTC Machining before becoming fully retired in 2018. He was a member of the UAW for 53 years.
John spent over 50 years as an active volunteer member of the Cuba City Lions Club and 18 years as a member of the Cuba City Fire Department. He earned the Lions Melvin Jones Award and was active on many committees. John enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends, attending the grandkids sporting events, hunting, early morning delivery trips, bowling tournaments, week long road trips with Sonny, boating with family and friends on the Mississippi, and traveling with Shirley. He was always willing to lend his help and advice to anyone who needed it. His family is very thankful for all his life lessons throughout the years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; two daughters, Donna (Tim) White, of Benton, WI, and Deb (Shawn) Torgerson, of Eastman, WI; three sons, Kevin (Lisa) Nolan, of Menomonie, WI, Jim (Connie) Nolan, of Edgerton, WI, and Tim Nolan, of Cuba City, WI; a brother, Bob (Patty) Nolan, of Galena, IL; three sisters, Suzie Funston, Ellen Switzer, and Kathryn Randecker, all of Galena, IL; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kay (Dennis) Lee, of East Peoria, IL, and Emma (John) McWilliams, of Verona, WI; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Otto and Ann Burbach; three brothers, Mickey, William, and Francis Nolan; one sister, Carol Burbach; six brothers-in-law, William Randecker, Kenny Burbach, Terry Switzer, Richard Funston, Duane Lyster, and Floyd Robinson, and one sister in law, Pat Lyster.
A John L. Nolan Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to Bryanna, Olivia and Renee of Agrace Hospice for their genuine compassion and care given to John. A special thanks to Father Dave Flanagan, all friends and family during this difficult time, and Casey-McNett Funeral Home.