CUBA CITY, Wis. — John L. Nolan, 80, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Services will be at 10:30 am Monday, June 26, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City with Rev David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City where the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary will be at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:00-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church before the service.

John was born on March 26, 1943, in Galena, Illinois, the son of Michael Eugene and Mary Nolan. John married the love of his life, Shirley Burbach, on July 20, 1963. John started his working journey early in life as a pin setter, sheering sheep and working at gas stations, the Ford Garage, Ivy Construction, New Jersey Zinc and Eagle Pitcher. John began working for John Deere Tractor Works in 1971 before retiring in 2001. After a couple years of retirement life, John started his semi-retired life working for his son, Tim, at PTC Machining before becoming fully retired in 2018. He was a member of the UAW for 53 years.