Shirley A. Nadermann, 75, of Dubuque, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

