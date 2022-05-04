CUBA CITY, Wis. — Leanne J. Banfield, 84, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wisconsin, is assisting the family.
Leanne was born on November 29, 1937, in Elk Grove, Wisconsin, the daughter of Delphinus and Leone (Thomas) Belken. She married John J. Banfield on July 16, 1960 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City.
Leanne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had many talents, including sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, crafting and baking. Her pumpkin bars and Special K bars were a specialty. Leanne was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and Cole Acres Golf Course, where she served as treasurer. Leanne loved watching sports including her grandchildren’s events, Wisconsin teams, and the Chicago Cubs. One of her greatest memories was watching the Cubs win the 2016 World Series. She enjoyed traveling with her family and having coffee with her many friends.
Survivors include her husband, John Banfield, Cuba City; five children, Debbie (Joel) David, Lincolnshire, IL, Diane (Paul) Hooper, Crystal Lake, IL, Donna Banfield, Kurt (Tammy) Banfield, and Pam Fleck, all of Mount Horeb, WI; ten grandchildren, Allison (Cameron) Gray, Nichole Banfield, Ashley Banfield, Tyler Banfield, Jack Fleck, Mackenzie Fleck, Dominic Hooper, Erin Hooper, Evan Hooper, and Emily (Matt) Spurgeon; two sisters, Darlene (Bob) Rielly and Jeanette (Norm) Weber, both of Cuba City; and four brothers, Dick Belken, Dwayne (Joan) Belken, and Mike Belken, all of Cuba City, and Ron (Mary) Belken, Benton, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bob (Pat) Belken; and a son-in-law, John Fleck.
In lieu of flowers, a Leanne J. Banfield Memorial Fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice.