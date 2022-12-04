Mary Ann (Hornung) Fitzgerald, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.

Mary was born in St. Mary’s, PA on November 17, 1941. She was the daughter of Harold and Helen Hornung. Family and friends will celebrate the memory of her life at Resurrection Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 7, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

