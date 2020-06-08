Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Richard E. Henricks, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, 1701 Rhomberg Avenue.
Craig W. Koehler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, Grandview United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jerome L. Lammers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Susanne C. Lighthart, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.
Debra S. Newcomer, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: Noon Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Irmingard M. Sadler, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista St., Dubuque. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.
Lana M. Withrow, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.