Michelle Ann McVay, 49, of Dubuque, died Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm, Monday, November 1, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Michelle will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Michelle was born September 5, 1972, in Charles City, IA, the daughter of Raymond and Karen (Roth) Steinlage. On September 25, 1999, she married John McVay in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Michelle graduated from Galena High School.
Michelle was on dialysis for the past 25 years, receiving treatment multiple times a week the staff at Tri-State Dialysis became closer than caretakers almost like family. Despite her health Michelle was always so thankful and positive in the outlook of her life. She was always so loving, caring, and supportive.
She loved her cat, Muffins, watching TV, going to her dad’s house for holidays, spending time with her husband, and loved life.
Survivors include her husband, John McVay of Dubuque; her father, Ray (Marie) Steinlage of Worthington; one brother, Mike (Maria) Steinlage of Dubuque; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Karen.
A special thank you to her primary doctor, Dr. Whalen, and the staff members at Tri-State Dialysis for their tremendous care of Michelle these past years.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Michelle’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.