Idalou Kisor LeRette passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022.
A private service for immediate family only will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hancock, Iowa.
Idalou was born in New Sharon, Iowa, on March 5, 1926 to Danny Dale and Alice Flo (Evans) Kisor. The family soon moved to Oskaloosa, Iowa, where Idalou grew up. She attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High in 1945. On August 12, 1948 Idalou married Charles J. LeRette in Raton, New Mexico. They were married for 60 years. Two daughters were born from this union. (Both daughters became teachers.) After a short while, they moved their young family to Blue Island, IL. The couple left the Chicago area to retire to Brooksville, Florida, where they lived for 15 years. Due to increasing health issues, “Chuck” and Idalou moved to Dubuque, IA to be near family in 2007.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Gunther formerly of Houston, Texas, and Patty (Dale) Metcalf of Dubuque. Three grandchildren of Dubuque, Tiffany (Brian) Cue, Brent (Sarah) Phillips, and Robert Metcalf. Idalou’s great grandchildren are Ethan and Estella Cue and Samantha and Brianna Phillips.
Idalou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Grace Caruthers and brothers Morgan and Marian Kisor. Also her son in law Stephen Gunther.
Idalou belonged to the Grace Methodist Church in Blue Island, IL. Memorials may be sent to the Dubuque Humane Society or the Hancock Methodist Church in Hancock, IA.