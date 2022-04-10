GALENA, Ill. — Jerry L. Murdock, age 80, of Galena, IL, completed his earthly journey on April 2, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Jerry’s life, his memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Galena Bible Church, 11108 US 20, Galena, IL, with Pastors Gary Kirst and Tim Wagner officiating. Family and friends of Jerry’s may gather and visit from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. The Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Jerry’s family.
Jerry was born on September 24, 1941, in Galesburg, IL, a son to William L. and Glaydys P. (Murphy) Murdock. He had professional interests in banking and attended U.W. Madison and Southern Illinois University Schools of Banking during his long career. Jerry eventually became the President and CEO of The Galena State Bank and enjoyed his many years there supporting his community, and making countless friends along the way before moving into retirement in 2005. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years and found enjoyment in his knife and gun collections. Jerry was a confident and loving man who also possessed a generous and kind spirit. Many will remember and miss Jerry’s feistiness and sense of humor. It’s not easy to imagine a world without Jerry among us.
Jerry was active in numerous community committees, banking organizations and was an active member of Galena Bible Church. His favorite Bible verse was Romans 10:9; “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
We are thankful for the 80 years that the Lord was gracious enough to share Jerry with us and can only hope to recall and treasure each memory that comes along knowing that as Believers we will meet again. Thank you, Jerry, for continually leading the way in your words, thoughts, and actions and may our Lord and Savior keep you in His loving arms of grace forever more. We miss you.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Jerry include his loving wife, Krisceda “Kris” Murdock, Galena, IL; his children, Scott W. (Erica) Murdock, Denver, CO, and Toben Y. (Michelle) Murdock, Galena, IL; his grandchildren, Holden, Owen, Evan, Delia, Page, Sam, and Katie; his sister, Carole (Gary) Gibbs, Lafayette, IL; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Murdock, Oneida, IL; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Charles W. “Billy” Murdock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s name to the Tri-State Christian School, 5025 Saratoga Road, Asbury, IA, 52002, or to the Galena Bible Church, 11108 US 20, Galena, IL, 61036.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, along with all of our family and friends who have helped Jerry to fight so courageously over these last 20 years. Please know that all of your efforts have truly been appreciated and may the Lord bless you all for your strength, patience, and kindness.
