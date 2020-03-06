FARLEY, Iowa — James R. “Dick” Sweeney, 89, of Farley, died peacefully on March 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, after a heroic battle of multiple health issues.
Visitation for Jim will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m., the Farley Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:45 p.m., and the Farley American Legion Post #656 services will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held Saturday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Farley American Legion Post #656.
Jim was born on August 6, 1930, in Placid, son of Leo and Mabel (McDermott) Sweeney. He received his education from the Rural Placid country schools. He served in the U.S. Army from January 29, 1952, until honorably discharged January 6, 1954. On June 28, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lois Chapman at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, IA. He worked at John Deere until his retirement in 1992.
Jim was an active member of the community: He served on the St. Joseph’s school board, Farley City Council, a past commander of the American Legion Post #656, and chairman of their athletic committee (Farley Babe Ruth Tournament) for 30 years — where he was affectionately known as “Bowie”. Jim was always ready to play euchre with family and friends. He also enjoyed trips to the casino. Jim made horseradish and homemade wine that was enjoyed by many. He loved hosting many gatherings with family and friends. Jim was an avid Hawkeyes, Cubs and Packers fan.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois Sweeney; eight children, Sue Kraus, JR (Angie) Sweeney and Karen (Keith) Neyen, all of Farley, Carol Coyle (Jeff White), of Cascade, Jane (Ron) Deutmeyer, Barb Sweeney and Nancy (Brian) Schlueter, all of Dyersville, Marge (Rick) Gansemer, of Rickardsville; grandchildren, Andy Konzen, Marty (Bobbie) Konzen, Tracey (Nick) Reicher, Chad Coyle, Kelly (Ben) Kramer, Kristi (Matt) Strief, Luke (Katie) Coyle, Jacque (Jake) Kelchen, Jeff (Carrie) Deutmeyer, Tim (Tanya) Deutmeyer, Anne (Aaron) Seehusen, Amy (Adam) Linden, Sarah (Ben) Bell, Katie and Ben Gansemer, Craig (Kim) Schlueter, Kristen Schlueter, Riley, Ricky and Nick Sweeney, Maggie and Olivia Neyen, Jackson, Isabelle and Juliana Bennett; 35 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Phil Sweeney, of Farley, Tom (JoAnn) Sweeney, of Peosta, and Julie Hildebrand, of Sun Prairie, WI; brother and sisters-in-law, Jane Sweeney, of Epworth, Charlie Hemmer, of Dubuque, Marlene Chapman, of Hopkinton; aunts, Marge Sweeney, of Dubuque, and Pat Larkin, of Cascade. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Louis (Frances) Chapman; sons-in-law, Jim Kraus and Pat Coyle; granddaughter, Molly Gansemer; great grandchildren, Claire and Colten Konzen; siblings, Therese (John) Connolly, Stephen Sweeney, in infancy, Sister Rose Sweeney OSF, Lloyd Sweeney, Louise Conrad, Benny Sweeney, Ann Hemmer, Fritz (Mary) Sweeney; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dorrance Chapman, Mary Sweeney, Paul Hildebrand and Sharon Sweeney.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to his many caregivers at UnityPoint Finley Hospital for helping him through this difficult journey, and their continued friendship and support.
