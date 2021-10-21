Gladys E. (Scheckel) O’Brien, age 90, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 8:04 p.m., on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Luther Manor. To celebrate Gladys’ life, family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday at the Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Philip Agyei officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Gladys was born on November 15, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Eugene and Viola (Arensdorf) Scheckel.
Gladys attended school in Dubuque and was employed as a telephone operator for the Bell Telephone Company for 33 years until she retired. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Church, where she sang in the funeral choir and was a member of the Rosary Society. After St. Mary’s closed she joined the Church of the Resurrection where she also sang with the funeral choir. Gladys found love later in life and was united in marriage to Robert O’Brien on November 14, 2005. Sadly he would pass away on October 8, 2017, after only 11 wonderful years together. Gladys was always active and was a member of the Telephone Workers Pioneer Club, the 62+ Club and the Resurrection Senior Citizens Club. Gladys was never one to sit still. She enjoyed going out to eat, listening to music and dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Gladys also loved to travel whenever she was able to. Gladys was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Gladys’ memory include her brother, Allen (Karen) Scheckel, Dubuque, IA; her brother-in-law, Galen Smith, Dubuque, IA; many nieces and nephews; her step-children, Sheila (Terry) Wacker, Patricia (Adam) Bertran, Terry (Mary) O’Brien, James (Shirley) O’Brien, Robert (Susan) O’Brien and Dan O’Brien; and several step-grandchildren.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert O’Brien; her siblings, Lillian (Walter “Mike”) Hird, Margaret (Walter) Spoerre, Mary (Ray McGuigan) Wiegel, Alice (Bob) Hanson and Anna Mae Smith; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Scheckel; and 3 brothers-in-law, John Gruber, Paul Loeffelholz and Barney Wiegel.
Gladys family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor for their outstanding care these past weeks. We also want to thank her special niece, Darlene Ryan, for checking in on Gladys daily and accompanying Gladys on her adventures.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Gladys’ memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Gladys Scheckel O’Brien Family.
