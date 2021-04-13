EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Ronald D. Kussmaul, 79, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Bell Tower Retirement Community in East Dubuque.
There will be no public visitation or service. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.
Ron was born on January 30, 1942, at East St. Louis, IL, the son of Fred and Frieda (Simms) Kussmaul of Dupo, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Johanna.
Ron is survived by a brother, Don Kussmaul, of East Dubuque; sons, Ronald McPherson, wife, Nicole, granddaughters, Brittany and Alexandra, and great-grandsons, Damion Minton and Wyatt Elizondo, all from the greater Detroit, Michigan, area; and Steve McPherson, wife, Alicia, granddaughter, Brandi, and grandsons, Zachary and Matthew McPherson, of Miramar Beach, Florida.
Ron served in the United States Air Force from 1959 — 1963 in Southeast Asia. He returned home and began a career in ministry that would be his life for some 45 years, of which 37 years would be spent in South Africa and surrounding countries spreading the Lord’s Word. He came to East Dubuque to live some 6 years ago with his brother Don. He found East Dubuque to be his final home and that small-town home that he had been seeking.
Ron was a member of the East Dubuque Lion’s Club.
