SAVANNA, Ill. — Elizabeth Marie Rath believed there is hope in our world. With a positive attitude, strong work ethic, the ability to persevere through tough circumstances, and caring for others, Elizabeth has left her mark! She has been a role-model for the rest of us to follow.
At the age of 21, on Friday, March 13, 2020, Elizabeth joined her Lord. She won a courageous three-year battle with Leukemia, which was in remission, but she succumbed to Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome and other challenges with infections. Elizabeth would say, “Leukemia has not brought me down, but it has inspired me.”
A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. If you wish not to attend due to health concerns, the family understands and you may leave a condolence online at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
A private (family and close friends) funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial in the Zion Cemetery, rural Savanna. Elizabeth’s wish is that memorials may be given for the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation and the Anna Miller Foundation to assist with fulfilling wishes for young adults with cancer.