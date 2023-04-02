WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mark Alfred Langkamp, 86, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away March 14, 2023, at University Place nursing home, in West Lafayette.
He was born on August 15, 1936 in Platteville, WI, to John and Germaine (Schmitz) Langkamp and was one of 15 children. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School in Tennyson, Wis. in a graduating class of 5 students. He then joined the navy and spent 2 years aboard the USS Kawishiwi. Following his discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with a Bachelor’s Degree. Mark married the love of his life Ann Elizabeth (Leibfried) on June 18, 1960. They shared over 62 years together, raising their family in Wisconsin and then Glen Ellyn, IL, before moving to West Lafayette in 1982. For nearly 30 years, Mark worked in agricultural chemical sales with the Ciba-Geigy (Syngenta) Corporation. Mark was a devout parishioner at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette, a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Elk’s Club, and a passionate golfer. Mark always loved getting out in the yard to play with his kids and grandkids.
Mark is survived by his sons Steve (Mandi) Langkamp and Greg (Laura) Langkamp; daughter Terri (Jay) Mathews; and grandsons Caleb Langkamp, Hendrik Langkamp, and John Mathews. Also surviving Mark are his five sisters Rose Galle, Jeannette (Greg) Pehler, Marilyn (Francis) Ihm, Donna (Dick) Williams, and Velma Burke; and seven brothers Joe (Sally) Langkamp, Jerry (Carole) Langkamp, John “Sonny” (Ruth) Langkamp, Jim (Kay) Langkamp, David Langkamp, Dennis (Cyndi) Langkamp, and Carl Langkamp.
Recommended for you
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife Ann who passed in 2022; brother LaVerne Langkamp; sister Virginia Becker; and brothers-in-law Bill Galle, Dave Becker and Doug Burke.
Tippecanoe Funeral & Cremation Services, of West Lafayette, assisted the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.