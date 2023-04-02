WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mark Alfred Langkamp, 86, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away March 14, 2023, at University Place nursing home, in West Lafayette.

He was born on August 15, 1936 in Platteville, WI, to John and Germaine (Schmitz) Langkamp and was one of 15 children. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High School in Tennyson, Wis. in a graduating class of 5 students. He then joined the navy and spent 2 years aboard the USS Kawishiwi. Following his discharge, he attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville with a Bachelor’s Degree. Mark married the love of his life Ann Elizabeth (Leibfried) on June 18, 1960. They shared over 62 years together, raising their family in Wisconsin and then Glen Ellyn, IL, before moving to West Lafayette in 1982. For nearly 30 years, Mark worked in agricultural chemical sales with the Ciba-Geigy (Syngenta) Corporation. Mark was a devout parishioner at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette, a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Elk’s Club, and a passionate golfer. Mark always loved getting out in the yard to play with his kids and grandkids.

