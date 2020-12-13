Neal David Recker, 54, of San Diego, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 6, 2020, from complications following a surgery.
A private family funeral Mass and burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Holy Cross, Iowa, in January 2021. Times will be announced at a later date. The Mass will be live-streamed on Kramer Funeral Home Facebook page. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate.
Neal was born April 1, 1966, in Dubuque, the son of Louis and Mildred (Gaul) Recker.
He graduated from Leo High School in 1984 and from Briar Cliff University in 1988 with his B.A. in Mass Communications. After moving to San Diego, he went on to complete a master’s degree in Telecommunications and Film in 1994.
He worked at KPBS as a production technician and scheduler. The last 11 years he was director of the daily morning program, “Good Morning San Diego”, at KUSI. He was happiest when he was involved in the creative side of things. His other interests included writing, voice acting and volunteering for the San Diego Comic Fest, and of course, keeping up with his comics collection that he started at the age of 7. He enjoyed taking different routes back to Iowa by car and campgrounds, seeing many of the national parks and monuments along the way.
Survivors include his mother, Mildred, of Dubuque; siblings, Janet Severns, of Waconia, MN; Jean (David) Lee, of Pella, IA; Daniel Recker (friend, Diane Koppes), of Holy Cross, IA; nephews, Ben (Colleen) Severns, of Minneapolis; Sam Severns, of Chaska, MN; and Patrick Lee (friend, Rachel Turl), of Murfreesboro, TN; and niece, Jennifer (Manny) Salvoch; great-niece, Olivia Salvoch, of Denver; and his godfather, Leon (Jean) Gaul, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis, in 2013; paternal grandparents, George & Ludwina Recker; and maternal grandparents, Joseph & Eleanor Gaul.
Cards, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA, 52040. Please include first and last name Neal Recker on the outside of the envelope.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.