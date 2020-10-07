SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Terrence G. “Terry” Plear, age 62, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home in Shullsburg.
He was born February 21, 1958, the son of Donald and Helen (Hasken) Plear. Terry grew up in Shullsburg, where he graduated from Shullsburg High School.
Terry is survived by two brothers: Mike (Sue) Plear, of Cuba City, WI, and Keith (Kathy Crisman) Plear, of Edgerton, WI; a sister-in-law: Joanne Plear, of Shullsburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Tim Plear in 2006, and Dan Plear in 2018.
Terry enjoyed watching sports; Packers, Badgers and NASCAR. He loved a good game of cards, especially Euchre, where he got his name “Bump Master.” Terry was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed canoeing and camping with his brother Keith. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Terry’s name.
Due to Wisconsin’s state mandate, masks must be worn while inside the church, and social distancing guidelines must be practiced.