Carol J. Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

Kay F. Coyle, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the church.

