Carol J. Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Kay F. Coyle, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the church.
Russel A. Deliberto, Apple River, Ill. — Service: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, July 9, Schapville Presbyterian Church, Elizabeth.
Beverly Eichler, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Jerome W. Goeman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Marian Kraus, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
William A. Limond, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Terry R. Maas, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church.
Mabel E. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John L. Nolan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara J. Norman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, Schapville Zion Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Celebration of life: Following the service at Woodbine Bend Country Club, Woodbine.
Lawrence Timpe, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.