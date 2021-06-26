BERNARD, Iowa — Kenneth “Kenny” King Morehead, 89, of Bernard, IA, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Patrick Garryowen Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Cascade American Legion Post 528 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 3:30 p.m.
Kenny was born April 2, 1932, in Maquoketa, Iowa, son of Ray and Beulah (Bollinger) Morehead. He was educated in the country schools and later graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1949.
Kenny was an Army veteran, serving from Jan. 1, 1953, to Jan. 13, 1955, which included the Korean War.
He was previously married to Meredith Garretson, then later to Laurie O’Connell.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Kenny worked for several area farmers before starting his own farming business. Later, he became the co-owner of Maquoketa Feeds for many years before retiring in 2004.
Kenny was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post 528 and a former member of the Lost Nation American Legion 381. He was always up for a day of fishing, especially with his buddy Harry. His Bernard and Cascade friends always kept a seat open for him at the card table to shake out a hand of Chicago Euchre.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Laurie; his sons, Kenneth (Jan) Morehead, of Peoria, Az., David (Marla) Morehead, of Bernard, Iowa, Steve (Amy) Morehead, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Wesley Morehead, of Bernard, Iowa; daughter, Beth (Leonard) O’Connell, of Zwingle, Iowa; grandchildren, Jill Morehead, Corey Morehead, Jake (Courtney) Morehead, Lindsey (Luke) West, Angie Morehead, Holly (Michael) Dierksen, Maggie (JR) Farrell, Evan (Erica Plooy) O’Connell, Megan (Codie Coyle) Morehead, Tanner (Kaila) Morehead, Christol and Ryan Rouse; great-grandchildren Sam, Lily and Cade Morehead, Lilah and Wade Dierksen, Kiptyn Morehead, Tripp and Lily Coyle, Layne, Lathe, Letty and Lyza West, James and Lawson Morehead, Kylie, Korbin and Haley Rouse and Drake and Savanna VanFossen. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Morehead, and sister, Shirley Huffman, both of Maquoketa.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leonard, Gordon, Carol, Claire, Maxine, Donna and Stuart; and sisters-in-law; Shirley, Geri, Edna, Doris and Lavonne.
In lieu of flowers, a Kenneth Morehead memorial fund will be established.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque and Crista Weber ARNP for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Kenny.