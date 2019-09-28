Leo J. Kringle, age 87, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Leo’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 2001 Saint Joseph Drive, with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the church immediately following Mass by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. To celebrate Leo’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Leo was born on December 2, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Deloss S. and Idella (Garvey) Kringle Sr. Leo was a proud lifelong Dubuquer, who honorably served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ann Murphy, on November 27, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were blessed with 57 wonderful years together and 4 children, before Ann was sadly called home on November 30, 2011.
There was never a doubt that Leo was an extremely hard-working man, and he devoted 28 years of his working career to John Deere Dubuque Works as a machinist. Working and helping others was truly his passion in this world. Leo’s faith and community were also important to him, and he was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, the Knights of Columbus #10069, the V.F.W. #9663 and the John Deere Local 94 Retirees. We are deeply saddened at losing such an outstanding man and example of what it means to provide and care for your family in our daily lives. We can, however, take some comfort in knowing that he is now in Heaven, resting from his labors, and reunited with his family members who have been called home ahead of him.
Those left to cherish Leo’s memory include his children, Linda Gilbertson, Superior, WI, Pam (Donnie) Houselog, Dubuque, IA, Leo Robert (Susan) Kringle, York, NE, and Michael Kringle, Dubuque, IA; his 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Oliver (Janice) Kringle, Dubuque, IA; and his brother-in-law, Alfons Wick, Darlington, WI.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ann Kringle; his granddaughter, Stephanie Kringle; and his siblings, Idella Kringle, Irene (Reuben) Balk, Marie Wick and Deloss (Mary) Kringle Jr.
Leo’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Iowa and Finley Hospital for all of their outstanding care of Leo and his family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among Leo’s favorite charities.
