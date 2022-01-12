WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Kaye K. Kamp, 76, of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dyersville, Iowa.
Family will greet friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday,January 15, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, where a Memorial service for Kaye will be held at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Mike Jones presiding. Burial for Kaye will be held at a later date.
She was born on November 13, 1945, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Otto and Mary (Shaw) O’Dell Sr. She received her education from the Bankston area schools. On February 17, 1966 she was united in marriage to Frank Kamp. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2017.She was employed at the Ertl Company and did a lot of in-home daycare as she was raising her children. Later she returned to work at Scale Models in Dyersville, Iowa for several years until her retirement. She was meticulous with both her flower and vegetable gardens. She canned a lot of her produce from her garden. Kaye was known as the “Rabbit Lady,” as she raised several hundred over the years. She loved to bake homemade sweets and her grandchildren loved to eat them.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Brett) Fagan and their daughter, Sydney of Dubuque, Angela(Jason) Schwendinger and their children, Trevor, Adyson and Emerson of Anamosa, and Nicholas (Mindy) Kamp and sons, Hunter and Joseph of Worthington; her eight siblings, Joan (James) Walters of Guttenberg, Barbara (Eldon) Jaeger of Worthington, Dave (Judy) O’Dell of Bernard, Norene Dole and Elaine O’Dell both of Dubuque, Robert (Shirley) O’Dell and Brian (Dee) O’Dell both of Epworth, and Cheryl (Tom) Rauch of Monticello; brothers and sisters-in-law, James (Sharon)Kamp of Jesup, Anthony Kamp of Peosta, and Alice (Dave) McGhee of Dubuque.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Karen (James) Beau; three brothers, Otto “Sam” O’Dell Sr., Allen O’Dell and Clarence “Wink” O’Dell; sister-in-law, Margaret (LaVerne) Thein and brother-in-law, Paul Kamp.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Worthington Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance for their quick response.