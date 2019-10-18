Wendy S. (Cupps) Mullen, 62, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 13, 2019, at Sunnycrest Manor.
According to Wendy’s wishes, no public service will be held. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Wendy was born on July 3, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Edith (Larson) Cupps. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1975 and was lastly working at the Point Restaurant in Dubuque until she became ill.
She was previously married to Jim Mullen, of Dubuque. Wendy was active in supporting the Marine Corps and was proud of her brothers Albert “Butch” Cupps and Chris Cupps for their service.
Wendy enjoyed her time living in Colorado. She worked her whole life following in the footsteps of her older sister, as a waitress at the Sunshine and the Point Restaurants. Wendy never had any children of her own, but she was very close to her 2 great nephews. She loved spending time with her family and her cat JoJo.
Wendy is survived by her brother, Chris Cupps, of Camden, Tenn; her sister, Bonnie Fink, of Battle Creek, MI; nieces, Beth (Jason) Yocom, Suzie (Gary) Miller, Angie Rhomberg, Tonya Kieler, Stacy Rhomberg, Stephanie Walunas, Lindsey Hubert, Crissa Kilbourn, Kasie Cupps, and Crista (Bruse) Worland; nephews, Richard Cupps, David Cupps, Bryan Cupps, Cody Clemence, Reed Cupps, Sean Rhomberg and Jon Rhomberg; great nephews, Dylan and Michael Dean; along with many other great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Albert “Butch” Cupps, David Cupps and Leroy Cupps; three sisters, Sandy Khun, Carla Rhomberg and Judith Cupps; sister-in-law, Jenny Cupps; great nephew, Daniel DJ Peterson; nephews, Steven Cupps, Ronnie (LT Ronnie) Rhomberg and Chad Cupps.
The family wishes to thank Sunnycrest Manor, Hospice of Dubuque and Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory for all their care, kindness and compassion.