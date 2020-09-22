MANCHESTER, Iowa — Dennis Francis Rolfes, 86, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Dennis was born on April 6, 1934, at Petersburg, the son of John and Veronica (Sassen) Rolfes. He was raised and educated in the Greeley area. Dennis served honorably in the United States Army.
On February 16, 1960, Dennis married Jeanne Roling at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Colesburg. Eight children were born to this union. The couple farmed together on the family farm north of Earlville where they raised and milked Brown Swiss cattle, and were members of the Iowa Brown Swiss Association. Dennis also worked at Lumber Specialties in Dyersville for 20 plus years. In 2019, they moved to The Good Neighbor Home. Jeanne passed away January 30, 2020.
Dennis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greeley for many years and now is a member of St Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. Dennis and Jeanne always tended a large garden on the farm and enjoyed going to dances in the local area. He enjoyed his Farmall tractors and loved and enjoyed his family.
Survivors include his eight children, Dave (Jody) Rolfes, of Earlville, Barb (Clyde) Ries, of Delaware, Mike (Mary Kay) Rolfes, of Manchester, Julie (Loras) Kruse, of Holy Cross, Jim (Tina) Rolfes, of Dyersville, Mark (Christine) Rolfes, of New Vienna, Denise Tjelmeland, of Independence, and Linda (Dale) Thole, of Dyersville; 35 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren with three on the way; one sister, Eileen Fortmann, of Ryan; one sister-in-law, Elaine Wulfekuhle, of Edgewood; two brothers-in-law, Leo (Dorothy) Roling, of Colesburg, and Alan (Jeannie) Roling, of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jeanne; one sister Jeanette Rolfes; two brothers-in-law, Emil Fortmann and Lester Wulfekuhle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery — Greeley, Iowa.
Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church.