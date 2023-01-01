WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — Todd Nathaniel Swift, 52, of Weaverville, NC died surrounded by his band, Monday, December 26, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer.

An open house, celebration of his life, will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Weaverville Community Center in Weaverville. There will also be a celebration of his life in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Grand River Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.