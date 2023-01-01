WEAVERVILLE, N.C. — Todd Nathaniel Swift, 52, of Weaverville, NC died surrounded by his band, Monday, December 26, 2022 after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer.
An open house, celebration of his life, will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Weaverville Community Center in Weaverville. There will also be a celebration of his life in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1-4pm at the Grand River Center.
Todd was born on March 2, 1970 in Ames, Iowa to Anne and Curran Swift. He earned a physics degree at the University of Northern Iowa and completed his education with a Masters of Mechanical Engineering from Colorado State University. He had a very successful career as a professor of physics and engineering at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. He then worked as a mechanical engineer for Thermo Fisher Scientific. His claim to fame was working on the development of the freezers that stored the Pfizer vaccination against COVID 19. He married Tami Wessels Swift on August 14, 1993 and they had two awesome kids, Sophia and Henry. Together, their band enjoyed sailing, cheering on Todd at his many running races, skiing, camping, hiking...the list goes on and on.
Todd is survived by his parents and his wife and kids. He is also survived by his brothers, Dave and Jason Swift, their wives, Linda and Wendy Turner and nieces and nephews, Matthew, Marisa, Natalie, Hazel and Charlie. Also his in-laws, Chuck and Carol Wessels, Todd and his wife, Michelle and niece Lilly and nephew, Max Wessels.
To say Todd was an outstanding person, is an understatement. A friend stated after his death, “the world is a less wonderful place now.” He is sorely missed by so many. In Lieu of flowers, a running scholarship is being established. For now, memorial donations to honor Todd can be sent to Tami until the foundation is finalized or a Go Fund Me page can be set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.