Richard “Dick” Davison died suddenly on the morning of December 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 3, at Church of the Resurrection. Mass will be web-cast on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory website, in the Photos & Videos tab, at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. The family kindly requests that all in-person attendees wear masks.
Dick was born in Burlington, Iowa, on February 20, 1936, to Roy and Eunice Davison. He spent most of his youth in the countryside near New London, and then attended the University of Iowa, where he studied physical therapy and stood out on the diving and gymnastics teams. After an experiment with West Coast living, he returned to Iowa to help his sister and ended up meeting his best friend and the love of his life, Joni Klauer. The couple married on December 28, 1963, and raised their family in Dubuque, where Dick had a successful career as a physical therapist. He started the physical therapy program at Mercy Hospital and his own private practice, Dubuque Physical Therapy, and worked as well at Finley Hospital and Manor Care. He particularly enjoyed being able to help disabled children. Next to his family, Dick loved adventure. He enjoyed road trips, rock climbing, skiing, hiking, camping, playing racquetball, stargazing, finding new shortcuts, doing handstands, flying his plane, drinking a good cup of coffee, and cheering on the Hawkeyes. He cherished his children, in whom he took quiet pride, and delighted in his grandchildren, for whom he always had patience and time. He was a kind and caring person who was quick to help anyone. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Joni, his two children, Chris (Kristine) of Dubuque and Heather (John) of Fairfield, his four grandchildren, Connor and Claire Davison, and Charlotte and Eleanor McKerley, his three siblings, Rita Ralston, Ruth Whalen, Robert (Shirley) Davison, his brothers-in-law, Don (Debi) and Jack Klauer, and his many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Benjamin “Benji” Davison, his parents, and his mother- and father-in-law, C.J. and Ruth Klauer.
The family would like to thank the first responders and emergency department staff who attended to Dick in his final hours.
Memorials may be sent to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.