FILLMORE, Iowa — Stephen F. “Budda” McCabe, 62, of Andrew, Iowa and formerly of Fillmore and Cascade, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Visitation for Stephen will be held from Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m., and a KC Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also continue after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Stephen will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa.
He was born October 7, 1960 in Monticello, Iowa son of LaVerne “Pete” and Lorraine (Toussaint) McCabe. He is a 1979 graduate of Cascade High School in Cascade, Iowa. He worked in Construction since graduating. He was a proud owner/shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.
At the end of his life, he gave life to another as an organ donor.
He was a member of the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930 and a member of the 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly #1573 of Dubuque, Iowa.
He is survived by his children, Matt McCabe of Epworth, IA, Mitchell McCabe of Waterloo, IA and Mariah McCabe of Farley, IA; a special friend, Kim McCabe of Epworth, IA; his siblings, Ruth (Dave) Dominy of Des Moines, IA, James (Kathy) McCabe of Lincoln, NE, Jeanne Sadler of Cascade, IA, Patrick McCabe of Farley, IA, and Margie (David) Johnson of Arden Hills, MN; one sister-in-law, Loey McCabe of New Vienna, IA; one brother-in-law, Dan McKenna of North English, IA and many nieces and nephews; and his best friend and live in companion, Macey.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert McCabe; one sister, Mary McKenna; one brother-in-law, Charles Sadler; and his nephew, Jay McCabe.
