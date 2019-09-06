PATCH GROVE, Wis. — Patricia M. “Pat” Langmeier, 89, of Patch Grove and Prairie du Chien, Wis., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on July 10, 1930, in Tennyson, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Wallenhorst) Walsh. Pat graduated salutatorian from Tennyson High School and furthered her education at Marquette University in Milwaukee. On June 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to Bernard “Ben” Langmeier at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. Briefly after their marriage, Ben and Pat moved to a farm in the Patch Grove area that later became the Langmeier family farm.
She was a devoted member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove and its altar society. Among her many talents included the ability to speak four languages, and she developed an accounting system that was adopted and utilized in the agricultural field. She enjoyed quilting, flower gardening and farming. Pat made a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren, and lovingly took pride in raising her family.
Survivors include her children, Janet Langmeier, Ann (Greg) Quick, Peg (Roger) Guthrie, Jim, Pete (Gail), Paul (Delaine), Tom (Dianne) Langmeier and Sue (Tracy) Christ; 29 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Dot David, Helen Walsh and Wilma Jean Langmeier; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Bernard “Ben” Langmeier, Patricia was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sabrina Langmeier; a grandson, Tim Guthrie; an infant granddaughter, Baby Christ; her siblings, Sister Patricia Ann, Clifford (Isabelle), Bob (Jeanette), Ned (Julia), Donald Walsh, Walt (Erma) and Marvin David; and many members of the Langmeier family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Patch Grove, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in Union Nagle Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3 until 7 p.m., and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her care.
