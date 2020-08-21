HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Susan J. “Sue” (Sorensen) DeMaio, age 62, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away at 8:40 p.m., on Monday, August 17, 2020, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She had one last bittersweet moment surrounded with love by her partner in life, Roger Magby, and her siblings.
To celebrate Sue’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 mandate issued by the City of Dubuque, all who attend will be required to wear face masks. To honor Sue’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m., on Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Belmont, Wisconsin, at a later date following cremation.
Sue was the beloved second daughter of George and Mary (Krogman) Sorensen. She shared a birthday with her mother which was May 23, 1958.
Sue attended Nativity Catholic School and Senior High School. She married Mike DeMaio in May of 1983, and after many years of marriage they decided to go their own way. She then found her life partner, Roger Magby. Sue had many jobs over the years starting with Fashion Touch Dry Cleaners. Later she moved on to being a waitress at Nana’s/Breezy’s and Burnt Toast. Sue also bartended at Bodines and Knickers and most recently worked as a cashier at Hy-Vee. Sue loved working with the public, because as everyone and anyone who knew her will say, “Sue was a people person.” She had an infectious smile and a laugh you’d never forget. She loved country music, going for Sunday rides in the “boonies” with Roger, playing cards with her sister and sisters-in-law, and was an avid Wheel of Fortune fan. Among her greatest treasures were her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved every one of them as if they were her own. Sue was everyone’s best friend and she will be deeply missed.
To cherish her memory Sue leaves behind her life partner, Roger Magby, Platteville, WI; her siblings, Judy (Dan) Garner, Patti (Dale) Harkey, Mike Sorensen and Lisa (Jessie) Knockel, all of Dubuque, IA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Stacy Garner and her children, Shelby, Jimi, Alayna and Carson, Daniel (Evan) Garner, Michael (Mason) Sorensen, Chris (Jenna) Sorensen and their children, Hailey and Emma, Nicole Sorensen, Jason (Ireland) Harkey and Krystal (T.J.) Johnston; a former sister-in-law, Carrie Schmid, Dubuque, IA; and the Magby Family, Nora and Dick, Teresa and Dave, John and Sally, Mike and Ruth, Sandy and Ernie, Jim, Mike and Belinda.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents; and her former husband, Mike DeMaio.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Susan DeMaio Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.