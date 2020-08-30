James Timothy “Jim” Ryan, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home, surrounded by family, following an extended illness.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. The Mass will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Jim was born March 1, 1938, in Dubuque, the son of Edmund and Callista (McCarthy) Ryan. He was the youngest of four siblings growing up on his family’s farm. Jim was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1955. On July 12, 1958, he was united in marriage to Rose Marie Kaiser at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Jim worked as a Sheet Metal worker in Dubuque for 45 years and was a member of SMART Local 91 for over 65 years.
After retirement in 2000, Jim discovered cycling, which resulted in countless miles on the road, participating in RAGBRAI events and rides all around the Midwest. He was a ski instructor at Sundown Ski Resort. He enjoyed traveling the world, including cultural family stay exchanges and trips to many adventurous countries. He began his love of camping with the Dubuque National Hikers and Campers Club when his children were young. Jim was his happiest experiencing the mountains of Colorado, making regular trips to ski, backpack, hike, camp and explore the back roads. He was proud to help his son build several houses. Riding his 1947 Farmall tractor on his farm, that he had worked with his dad as a boy, was his peaceful place to go and remember his family. He often remarked on how much he enjoyed his life, especially the many friends he met along the way.
Jim was a member of Nativity Parish.
Surviving to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, a son, Timothy Ryan, of Zwingle, IA; a daughter, Dayna (Robert) Ryan, and their son Nicholas James Ryan, of Lakewood, CO; sister-in-law, Darlene Ryan, of Dubuque; and brother-in-law, Bobby Campbell, of Northglenn, CO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dorothy Fangman and Lorraine Schuster; his brother, Albert Ryan; his parents-in-law, Bernard and Saloma Kaiser; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Campbell; and his brothers-in-law, Charles Fangman and Lorain Schuster.
The family wishes to thank Jim’s compassionate caregivers from Home Instead, Hospice of Dubuque and Palliative Care.
Memorials may be given to Dubuque Rescue Mission or Hospice of Dubuque.
