Michael Jon Berg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend to many passed away on Saturday, July 29 at Stonehill Health Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lily, SD at a later date.

