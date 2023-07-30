Michael Jon Berg, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend to many passed away on Saturday, July 29 at Stonehill Health Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30, Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lily, SD at a later date.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 1, 2023 from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider Kitchen Funeral Home.
Recommended for you
Michael Jon Berg was born September 7, 1960 in Lily, South Dakota to Marvin and Delores (Pippert) Berg. He was a graduate of Bristol High School, Northern State University and earned his MBA from University of South Dakota. Mike administered medical clinics for Sauk Centre and Worthington, Minnesota, Dubuque and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, including 15 years at Dubuque Internal Medicine.
Mike was united in marriage to Rebecca (Becky) Weber on August 7, 1982 in Pierre, South Dakota. They lovingly raised their two children. Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, playing games and cards, golfing, jogging, music, meeting new people, and serving his community. Each activity was enhanced by a Dr. Pepper and a sweet snack.
Mike is survived by his wife of 41 years, Becky; his son Peter Berg of North Liberty, IA; his daughter Melissa Bresler (Bryan) of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren Breccan and Adlee Berg, McKenna and Roman Bresler; sisters Linda (Jim) Kane, Gloria (John) Ewalt, Bonnie Berg; brothers Larry Berg, Steve (Susan) Berg; in-laws Dianne (Paul) Hansen, Sr. Jeanne Weber, Sharon (Tom) Holzer, Ron (Mary) Weber, Tony (Shari) Weber, Bob (Tess) Weber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law Phil and JoAnne Weber.
In lieu of flowers, plants, and statues, the family prefers donations to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Stonehill Health Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque, or Dubuque Arboretum.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Michael’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.