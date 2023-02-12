Brenda L. Carper, Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Delaware County Community Center, Manchester.
Clark E. Gerleman, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Mass of remembrance: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Carlotta M. Harder, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donald Lahr, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester. Wake service: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joseph L. Lewis, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Stephen F. McCabe, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa; and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore, Iowa. Prayer service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home. Rosary service: 3:30 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
