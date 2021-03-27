BENTON, Wis. — Cory L. Cole, 54, of Benton, Wisconsin, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Cory was born on September 30, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Donald and Karen (Allison) Cole.
Cory graduated as a “Zephyr” in 1984 and was by trade a concrete finisher, looking forward to working alongside his brother, Shane, in a few weeks in Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and “horse trading.” Rabbit, “CBass”, affectionately nicknamed most he knew, and rightly so, will be missed by many. While forever mischievous, Cory may not have always made good choices in his life, but had reconnected with his only daughter, Emily, and was diligently working on becoming the man/father he wanted to be.
Cory will be greatly missed by his daughter, Emily (Jesse) Frassetto, Neenah, WI; his sons, Nicholas Cole, Milwaukee, WI, and Jewell Brandt, Dubuque, IA; a brother, Shane (fiancée, Lonnie Hentges) Cole, Mt. Horeb, WI; and a granddaughter, June Brandt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Christopher Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
