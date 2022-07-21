DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Susan (“Susie”) Kay Maahs, 55, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away courageously on Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Susie will be held for family and close friends of the family, in accordance with her wishes, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. A Celebration of Life for Susie will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Dyersville Social Center (625 3rd Avenue SE, Dyersville, IA 52040). Burial will be held at a later date in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
Susie was born on September 25, 1966, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Andrew and June (Mueller) Hollenback. She was a 1985 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa, where she held several track records that stood unbroken for over 35 years. She was united in marriage to Mike Maahs on June 18, 1985, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa. Susie and Mike met in middle school in Farley — she couldn’t resist his moped and high socks — which laid the foundation for the family they built and she cherished so much.
Susie’s pride and joy were her four grandchildren. She never missed a track meet for her oldest granddaughter, Aubrie, in whom she saw glimpses of her fleet-footed self. She felt so much joy as Ava’s biggest fan throughout all of her many sports. Susie adored her grandson James and looked forward to every chance to visit and chase him around the house. She was also blessed with many opportunities to snuggle and rock her newest grandbaby, Archie.
Almost every weekend Susie could be found camping with Mike and their closest friends. She loved sitting by the fire (although any fireball usually came in the form of shots), and always made sure everybody got outside each day to “get the stink blown off ya.” Susie would be the first to a Panther or Hawkeye tailgate even if she wasn’t going to the game. She loved her daily walks with her inseparable Labradoodle Macie, no matter the time or how hard she worked that day. She worked at Modernfold in Dyersville, where she built many strong bonds with her co-workers, earning their trust and respect throughout her 27 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Parish.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Maahs of Dyersville; children, Ashley (Seth) Ferrie of Dyersville, and Mitchell (Ellen) Maahs of West Des Moines; 4 grandchildren, Aubrie and Ava Ferrie, James and Archie Maahs; nine siblings, Andy (Bonnie Mausser) Hollenback of Epworth, IA, Bill (Mary Beth) Hollenback of Farley, IA, Rick (Jo Ann) Hollenback of Westminster, CO, Sandy (Rick) Gotto, Peggy Kruse, and Joe (Pam Null) Hollenback all of Farley, IA, Mark (Tammi) Hollenback of New Vienna, IA, Chris (Randy) Sindt of Dubuque, IA, and Ann (Jeff) Reddin of Blue Grass, IA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony (Kim) Maahs, and Bruce “Wattuse” (Lori) Maahs both of Epworth, and Niki (Steve) Perrenoud of Farley; beloved god daughter, June Marie Kruse; many nieces and nephews; best friends, Rod and Wendy Goedken; and her favorite four-legged daughter, Labradoodle Macie Mae.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David John Hollenback on June 11, 2012; one brother-in-law, Jim “Hooker” Kruse; one nephew, Jacob Hollenback; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Martha Maahs.
The Maahs family would like to give a special thank you to her honorary nurse Ann Reddin, Hospice of Dubuque, sarcoma specialist Dr. Monga, oncologist Dr. Bender, and all of her care team at UIHC for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Susie.
