Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Craig W. Koehler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, Grandview United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Jerome L. Lammers, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the
funeral home.
Susanne C. Lighthart, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. today, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the cemetery.
Debra S. Newcomer, Dubuque — Services: 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: Noon today
until time of services at the funeral home.
Dennis R. Whalen, Vinton, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, St. Mary’s Lycurgus Cemetery, Waukon, Iowa.