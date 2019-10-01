BELLEVUE, Iowa — Lillian A. (Ties) Dondlinger, 95, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, and again Thursday morning from 9 until 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.
Lillian was born July 23, 1924, in Springbrook, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Clara (Helmle) Ties. She married Norbert J. Dondlinger on September 10, 1946. He passed on April 30, 1992. Lillian was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rosary Society. She volunteered at church, Sunrise Villa, enjoyed baking and cooking, being around her children and grandchildren. Lillian enjoyed visiting, growing flowers, and watching her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind heart, gentle nature and big smile.
Survivors include her children, Diane Ranson, Mark (Rae Jean) Dondlinger and Betty (Steve) Engelman; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lyle (Mary Ann) Ties; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Dondlinger, Jean Smith, Addy Hefel and Julaine (Rich) Frank.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Donna Sieverding; a son in-law, Joseph Ranson; siblings, Clarence (Alice) Ties, Eunice (Joe) Fier and Esther (Sylvester) Deppe; and in-laws, Val Smith, Bernie Hefel, Iva (Jack) Oberbroeckling, Anna Mae (Leon) Steffen and Eldred Dondlinger.
