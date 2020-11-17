Bonnie Lou Wiese, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Fennimore, Wis., passed away on Sunday morning November 15, 2020, at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque. She was born on February 12, 1937, in Berlin, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Emline (Reetz) Timm. Bonnie was united in marriage to Arwayne Wiese on June 9, 1956, in Berlin. Together they raised their five children.
Bonnie graduated from Berlin High School with honors. She was involved in music and art throughout her school years and was the drum majorette and baton twirler for the high school marching band.
She loved horses and horseback riding on her family farm. Bonnie attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to major in art and elementary education. After college, Bonnie was a proud homemaker and stayed very busy raising her children and keeping up the home. Bonnie took great pride in playing piano, sewing, quilting at church, baking, creating craft projects and taking photographs. She participated in church circles and was an active volunteer in Bible School, Sunday school and 4-H. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in athletic events and musical performances. She was avid Green Bay Packers fan. Bonnie was a kind and giving person always putting others’ needs before her own. She found joy in making new friends and having fun conversations. In her later years, she enjoyed working at Land’s End, House on the Rock and Cabela’s.
Bonnie loved drawing and painting and continued with her artwork in some form, throughout her lifetime.
Bonnie is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; Cindy (Linda Niemann) Wiese, of Asbury, Iowa, Deb Stillings, of Clinton, Iowa and her daughter, Mindy (Nick) Madry, along with their two children, Aiden and Kelan Madry; Eric Wiese, of Dubuque, and his two sons, Brandon (Brooke) Wiese, along with their children Beckett and Baylor Wiese; and Jared (Whitney) Wiese and their children, Lincoln and Porter Wiese, Fred (Kristine) Wiese, of Burnsville, Minn., and his children Alexander, Zachary and Nathaniel Wiese, and Gail (Kevin) Larson, of Sarona, Wis., and their two children Kyle and Abigail Larson.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Mike Stillings.
A private funeral service for family will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, Wis., with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Berlin, Wis. Pastor Will Layton, of St. Lutheran Church, will officiate. Cards of sympathy and memorials may be sent to 925 10th St. Fennimore, WI 53809 or online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
The family is so thankful for the wonderful caregivers who helped our mother at Luther Manor-Hillcrest and Hospice of Dubuque.
Memorial contributions will be given to the Memory Care Unit.