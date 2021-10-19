CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donald R. Harrison, 96, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cuba City. A public visitation for friends will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Donald was born on June 26, 1925, in Leadmine, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Inez (Scott) Harrison. He served in the United States Navy from 1943-1946. He married Dorothy Anderson on October 1, 1949. She preceded him in death on May 31, 1991. He married Carolyn Brogley Reuter on November 12, 1993.
Donald retired from John Deere and worked part time for Tri State Auto Auction. He enjoyed gardening, puzzles, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Harrison, Cuba City; three sons, Roger (Rosie) Harrison, Appleton, WI, Mark Harrison, Dodgeville, WI, and Terry (Mary) Harrison, Dubuque, IA; three step-children, Lou Anne Ysaquirre, Linda Corredor and Carson Reuter; a sister, Alta Vordermann, Janesville, WI; a sister-in-law, Mary Harrison, Belvidere, IL; six grandchildren, Julie Harrison Hasser, Mandy Bublitz, Amy Flannery, Tony Harrison, Sarah Harrison and Abbey Bahl; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons at birth, Richard and Clayton; two sisters, Florence (Laverne) Bredeson and Shirley (Paul) Vordermann; a brother, Leonard Harrison; a brother-in-law, Jake Vordermann; and a grandson, Brent Harrison.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Epione Pavilion and Dr. Kevin Carr.
In lieu of flowers, a Donald R. Harrison Memorial Fund has been established.