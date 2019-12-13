Roger Ray Hedrick, 85, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, followed by the funeral service at noon. Military rites will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League immediately following the service. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Roger was born January 26, 1934, in Dubuque, son of Lester and Eunice “Carol” (Okey) Hedrick. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1953 and attended the University of Dubuque for two years. Roger served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.
He married Sally Ann (Justman) in 1957. She preceded him in death in 2001.
Roger worked for Dubuque Packing Co., FDL, and Farmland foods for 41 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1999.
Roger was a member of Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.
He coached Independent League Baseball for 18 years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and was an avid White Sox, Packers and Hawkeyes fan.
He is survived by his loving companion, Dee Kennedy and her family; three children, Kim (Gary) Mehrl, Laura (David) Wernke, and Doug (Cindy) Hedrick; grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha), Anthony and Allison Mehrl; Nicholas, Nathan and Noah Wernke; Cole (Brenna) Hedrick and Elyse (Dylan) Fischer; Thomas Coffman and Teisha (Nick) Gibson; and a sister, Marian Hubanks.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russel, Willard and Emil; and a sister, Ella Mae.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
More information: visit www.egelhofsiegrtcasper.com.