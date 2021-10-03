Gerald F. Pickel Telegraph Herald Oct 3, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gerald F. Pickel, 89, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Ghost Church, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m.Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Dubuque Iowa farmer offers pick-your-own-hemp days Police: Dubuque man sexually abused boy Sexual abuse charge dismissed against Dubuque man for alleged conduct as minor Police: Dubuque man recorded himself choking, biting, throwing baby across room