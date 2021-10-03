Gerald F. Pickel, 89, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Ghost Church, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

