DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marvin A. Deutmeyer, 80 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer funeral Home from 9-10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Marv was born on October 19, 1941 in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Helen (Loeffelholz) Deutmeyer. He grew up on the family farm in Luxemburg. He married Norma Pins on May 2, 1964 in Luxemburg, Iowa.
Marv graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1959 and went on to work at Theisen’s for over 44 years. He was often seen at his children and grandchildren’s events. His most recent favorite sports team was the Detroit Lions. He enjoyed a good card game. He could fix anything with his favorite tool, duct tape. He always made time to visit the family farm and see if they needed help. After retirement, he enjoyed his yearly trips with Norma to Branson, MO. Marv always had a smile for everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Norma, of 57 years, children: Donna Deutmeyer, Dan (Brenda) Deutmeyer, both of Dyersville, Randy (Kim Vipond) Deutmeyer, Daryl (Anne) Deutmeyer, both of Cedar Rapids, grandchildren: Jenna (Adam) Roarig, Becca (Ben) Weber, Zach (Friend, Rachel Antons) Deutmeyer, Hayley (Matt) Nelson, Taylor Deutmeyer, Devon Reynolds, Lily (Friend, Jack Shaw) Deutmeyer, Kane Deutmeyer, siblings: Jerry (Jan) Deutmeyer of Dubuque, Richard (Helen) Deutmeyer of Luxemburg, Mary Frommung of Prairie du Sac, WI, Dianne Duwe of Luxemburg, Phyllis Errthum of Holy Cross, in-laws: Bill (Grace) Pins of Cape Coral, FL, Alice (Robert) Roling of Holy Cross, Luann Pins of Dyersville, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Arnold and Elenora Pins, siblings: Allen Deutmeyer in infancy, Ralph Deutmeyer, Grace Clemen, in-laws: Jim Oberbroeckling, Emmett Pins, Dennis Duwe, Robert Errthum, Cletus Clemen, Don Frommung, nephew, Kevin Errthum in infancy.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center and Stonehill Skilled Nursing.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.