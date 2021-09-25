Alice E. Amling, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on Sept. 22, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Alice’s life, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am today at St. Columbkille’s Church, 1240 Rush Street, in Dubuque. Family and friends are also invited to join in food and fellowship today at 4:00 pm, at the Moracco Supper Club, 1413 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque.
Alice was born on February 19, 1933, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Ralph and Lillian (Patton) Fay. She grew up with a love for nature that she carried throughout her entire life. She was a devoted wife and mother who raised her family with love, but she also found time to work outside of the house for many years. She enjoyed her years with everyone at Business Telephone Supply and even maintained some of those relationships after retirement. When Alice wasn’t spending time with her family, you could generally find her socializing with her friends, or quite often tending to her flower gardens and watching her birds enjoy the serene environment she had created for them. We will miss Alice, but thankfully the memories which she leaves behind will help to heal our grieving hearts. May the peace of the Lord be hers now as she waits for us all to be reunited again one day. Thank you, Alice, for every ounce of love you shared over your 89 years among us.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Alice include her 4 sons, Robert (Donna), Steven, and Ralph Meier, and Warren (Robin) Amling; her 6 grandchildren, Marica, Jennifer, Candace, and Cory Meier, and Jack and Willie Ambling; her sister, Sandra Fay; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her son, William Amling; and her sister, Jeanette Lynn.
Alice’s family would like to thank Dr. Cao, and his staff, along with the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their wonderful care and support.