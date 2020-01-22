BERNARD, Iowa — Victoria S. “Vicki” Fischer, 85, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Holy Family Church, New Melleray, with Rev. Rodney Allers and Deacon Loras Weber officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a parish wake service will be at 3 p.m.
Vicki was born on February 5, 1934, in Dubuque, the daughter of Victor and Helen (Berwick) Walech. She married Albert Fischer on October 25, 1958, at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque, and together they farmed in the Bernard area until retirement. She also worked at Ennoble Manor and was a member of the Holy Family Parish and the Rosary Society.
She loved children and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her sister Betty were especially close, especially in their later years. They fulfilled a lifelong dream when they took a trip together to visit their ancestral home in Luxembourg, Germany.
She is survived by her three daughters Lauri (Mike) Kinsella, of Bernard, Dianne (Dale) Weber, of Saint Donatus, and Karen (John) Jesenovec, of Farley; seven grandchildren, Marty (Rachel) Kinsella, Traci (Tim) Mosiman, Dan (Katie Hale) Kinsella, Dustin and Dylan Weber, Heather (Ryan) Earles, and Kaitlyn (Austin) Schwendinger; 8 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Marie Hansel, Betty Murphy, both of Dubuque; special niece, Jan Kueter, of Durango; one brother, Leo (Mary Jean) Walech, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert, on Feb. 22, 2014; twin brothers in infancy; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Hansel and Louis Murphy.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Paul & Peggy, and to the nurses and staff at Grand Meadows Luther Manor, especially Connie, for all the loving care they gave to our mother and grandmother.