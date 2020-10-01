James L. Dodds Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Author email Oct 1, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James L. Dodds, 93, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Complete arrangements are pending with Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today