James Stephen Green, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Jim’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Father Steve Rosonke officiating. Family and friends of Jim’s are invited to gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Everyone is requested to wear masks and social distance — as best we can. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jim was born on Feb. 15, 1929, in Cascade, IA, one of nine children to Stephen and Mildred (Herard) Green. He married Dorothea M. Hamel on Aug. 28th, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Church. They were blessed with 64 wonderful years together before Dorothea was sadly called home ahead of him on May 5, 2016. Jim attended Loras Academy and graduated from St. Columbkille’s School in 1947. Jim proudly served as a member of the Army National Guard and was a true patriot who loved his country and flying the American Flag daily. His three favorite days of the year were Veterans Day, St. Patrick’s Day and his birthday.
Jim’s claim to fame was owning and operating Green Auto Supply on Central Avenue for 34 years. It was a family owned and operated business which he took great pride in. Knowing that all of his customers knew him as the guy that would not stop until he got them the part they needed, no matter what. “Love you dad” — “Love you too — sweetie”
Those left to cherish the memories of Jim include his children, Patrick and Mary Sue Green, Kathy Green, and Julie and Mike Sullivan; his grandchildren, Theresa (Donny) Stephens, Adam Green, Ellen Green, Ryan (Ashley) Hardine, Joseph (Lindsay) Hardine, Megan (fiancé Michael Falkner) Sullivan, Matthew Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, and Emily (Keith) Charles; his great-grandchildren, Ava June Hardine, Calvin Green, and Morgan and Madison Johnson; his in-laws, Thomas (Jeanne) Hamel, William (Sharon) Hamel, and William Habel; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family, including Richard Esser, Evie (Jerry) Miller, Mary Lou Green.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father in-law, Joseph (Bertha) Hamel; his siblings, Leo J. “Jay” (Rosie), Clarence “Shorty” (Lorraine), Milt “Moose, Jarlath “Lefty”, Thomas (Shirley), Mary Habel, Kay (Pat) Petitgout, and Monica Ann; his in-laws, Joanne (Arnold) Kilburg and Shirley Hamel Ford; his nieces, Kelly Habel and Peggy Merfeld; his nephews, Chris Green and Thomas Green; and his extended dear family member, Barbara Esser.
We would like to thank Dubuque Specialty Care for taking care of Dad thru this pandemic. They became his adopted family. Feeding, supporting, and humoring him thru these long days ... he was their favorite “Dead Dog”. We also would like to thank Dr. Mark Runde and his staff, especially Julie, for their care for Dad thru his many medical journeys. Also, a very special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, who guided us thru Dad’s final phase of life.
In honor of Jim’s life and legacy, memorials may be given to The Veterans Freedom Center of Dubuque, or the family.
