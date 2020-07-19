WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Marie “Betty” E. Stelken, 93, of Worthington, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, where a parish vigil service will occur at 2:45 p.m. Visitation will continue from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Betty was born October 23, 1926, in Dubuque, the daughter of Henry and Frances (Brunkan) Drees. She married Elmer A. Stelken on August 31, 1949, in Earlville, Iowa. Together they farmed & raised their family on a century farm near Worthington. Betty loved being a farmer’s wife and is remembered for her hard work, love of cooking and baking and always having dessert ready for visitors. She enjoyed having a house filled with family and laughter, and the company of her grandchildren. She loved to quilt, play cards and take drives into the Amish countryside. Above all, her unwavering faith in God, unending love for Elmer, and incredible pride of her children and their families made her ninety-three plus years complete. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish and was a proud supporter of Catholic Education.
Survivors include her three daughters, Linn Newton, of Naperville, Illinois, Deb (Dean) Kramer, of Swisher, Diane (Charlie) Mitchell, of Ottawa, Illinois; five sons: Ken (Vona), of Worthington, Chuck (on the family farm in Worthington), Wayne (Sandy) and Tom (Vicki), both of Dyersville, and Loras (Becky) of Hopkinton; 16 grandchildren, Cody, Casey, and Cale Stelken, Jenna O’Rourke, Sean, and Tim Stelken, Tony, Sam and Matt Stelken, Robbie Kramer and Lora Lalla, Max and Jake Mitchell, and Josh, Garrett and Ellie Stelken; six great-grandchildren, Harley and Cory Stelken, Lowen, Finnley and Leo Kramer, Olivia Stelken and twins expected in November; brothers, Richard Drees, of Mass., and Herb Drees, of Maryland; in-laws, Laura Mae “Toots” Carton, of Earlville, Joe Stelken, of Dubuque, Delores Stelken, of Manchester and Vince Schrunk, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 2011; one son, Steve, in 1961; grandson, Joel, in infancy; son-in-law, Dick Newton; brothers, Lester Drees, Cy Drees, Henry Drees Jr., and Bob Drees; in-laws, Bernard, Art and Jerry Stelken, Aurelia Grawe and Irene Schrunk.
Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Parish or Beckman Catholic High School.
