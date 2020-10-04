Carol L. Pins, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on October 2, 2020, at 5:20 a.m. at Stonehill Care Center.
According to her wishes, a private family service will be held at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Carol was born on October 7, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Nicholas Hemmer and Frances Rettenmeier.
Carol served in the military for four years with the United States Navy until 1959. After her service in the military, she married John J. Pins in Dubuque on October 8, 1960, and they were blessed with four children. Their 60th wedding anniversary would have been October 8, 2020.
She worked at Ardan Jewelers in Kennedy Mall.
She is survived by her husband, John J. Pins, of Dubuque; four children, Jeffrey (Michele) Pins, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Connie (Jeffrey) Oertel, of Dubuque, Michael (Joanna) Pins, of Palm Springs, CA, and Debra (David) Zach, of Centennial, CO. Five grandchildren, Corinne (Alex) Oertel of Erie, CO, Alex Pins of Long Beach, CA, Erin Pins of Kansas City, MO, Lauren (Aly) Oertel of Boulder, CO, and Joshua Zach of Centennial, CO.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Doc Hemmer, Delores Manning, Ruth Schumacher, Anna Mae Fries, and Millie Zugenbuehler.
Memorials may be given to Stonehill Care Center in memory of Carol Pins.
Carol’s family would like to thank the amazing staff, CNAs, RNs, and OT/PT at Stonehill Care Center, Dr. Liaboe, and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care and kindness.