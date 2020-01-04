John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Annabelle L. Conner, Greeley, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Edgewood Event Center. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the event center.
Sister Lucille Gardner, OP, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Sinsinawa Motherhouse. Remembering services: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Motherhouse.
Dorothy M. Henry, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
Randall G. Huffey, Waterville, Iowa — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Chad Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Millicent Ronnfeldt, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Eastman, Wis. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Marilyn A. Mangler, Dubuque, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Bellevue.
Sharon M. McClintic, Albany, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Duane M. Richards, Dubuque — Services: 1:30 p.m. today, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3650 Asbury Road. Visitation: Noon today until time of services at the kingdom hall.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Wayne A. Thorstenson, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, Old West Paint Creek Lutheran Church, rural Waukon. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Jodi Toedter, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, New Albin Community Center.