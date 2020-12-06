CUBA CITY, Wis. — Mary C. Kieler, 87, of Cuba City, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Dubuque due to complications of COVID-19.
A private family burial was held at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Mary was born on September 21, 1933, to Roy & Lucille (Hillary) Adam in Dubuque. She married Harvey F. Kieler on February 27, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Mary had worked as a waitress at Red Top Supper Club & The Village Bar and on the family farm alongside Harvey and her children. Mary enjoyed canning, crafting, sewing, a vendor at the Dubuque Farmer’s Market & local garage sales, a volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by nine children, Steve (Wenegrace), of Cuba City, Jeff, of Lancaster, Greg (Evie McCann), of Cuba City, Neil (Charlene), of Dickeyville, Julia (Dale) Salzmann, of Hazel Green, Patricia, of Platteville, Pamela, of Dickeyville, Rebecca, of Dickeyville, and Kurt, of Cuba City; 27 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene E. Adam, of Milwaukee; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey (September 20, 1997); a son, Calvin (January 5, 2015); and a brother, William “Bill” Adam.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Mary C. Kieler Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home. c/o: Mary Kieler Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI, 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.