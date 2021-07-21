ZWINGLE, Iowa — Mary Ann Wagner, 83, of Zwingle, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Saint Lawrence Otter Creek with Fr. Dave Ambrosy officiating and Fr. Austin Wilker and Deacon Greg Michel concelebrating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a scripture vigil service will be at 3 p.m.
Mary was born in Jackson County on May 10, 1938, the daughter of Joseph “J.P.” and Lavinia (Hutchins) Sweeney. She attended grade school and high school at Garryowen. She married Merlin P. Wagner on October 20, 1956, also at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church.
Mary was a full-time super mom. She later worked for the Sisters of Charity at Mount Carmel for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family, whether she was playing cards, attending the lady’s coffee club or sharing a good story. She was a true Irish lady of strong Catholic faith who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Merlin; her children Mike (Terri) Wagner, of Sycamore, IL, Marty (Dawn) Wagner, of Dubuque, Mark (Jan) Wagner, of LaMotte, Mary Kay (Terry “Louie”) Haverland, of Dubuque, and Matt (Amy) Wagner, of LaMotte; her grandchildren, Trent (Jenny), Jason, Benjamin (Jessica), Brandon, Brock, Jackson, Alivia and Gracyn Wagner; great grandchildren Trestan, Kyla, Cameron, Arabella and Iris; her sister, Lela McCormick and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Bessie Ehlinger and Gracie Kane; and brothers, L.J. Sweeney and Jim Sweeney.
In lieu of flowers a Mary Wagner memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals who cared for her over the years.