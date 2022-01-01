Marie E. Martin Telegraph Herald Jan 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Marie E. Martin, 84, of Lancaster, died on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 3, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dave Barry's Year in Review 2021 Girls prep basketball: Former WD, Clarke star now shining as coach at Cascade New Year's storm expected to wallop eastern Iowa; warning, advisory issued for local counties Dubuque teen pleads guilty to charges from shooting A life remembered: Guttenberg entrepreneur leaves legacy of generous portions, hard work